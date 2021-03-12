Battle for Hull: Class 2A final between in-town rivals

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) — Teammates that have grown up playing with each other are now playing against each other and residents say, they’re thrilled to have the match-up play out.

“Honestly, it’s actually very exciting, I think there was one other time it happened that way but it’s been a while and no matter what, a two-way state championship is coming here. That’s awesome to actually see that,” Elisabeth Tiedemann said.

“Yeah it is pretty exciting to see something different,” said Mariana Boogerd.

Boyden-Hull and Western Christian Highschool’s basketball teams haven’t played each other since 2005. Despite being minutes away from each other, the two schools are also in separate conference.

Businesses located in Hull shut down early and some people even took off time from work to catch the face-off. Residents who decided to watch the game from their couch shared their thoughts on the game.

“I think it’s going to be a good game, I think overall those two teams worked really hard I think it’s going to be close, and no matter what the outcome is, either team is going to be happy because they made it all the way to such a great state championship game,” resident Heath Sohl said.

“I’m pretty excited to see what happens, I went to Northwestern, so personally I’m rooting for them but regardless, we’re coming home with a trophy to this area because they’re both from here. That’s pretty cool,” said Josie Iedema.