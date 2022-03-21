BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland town has issued a boil advisory Monday morning.

According to the City of Battle Creek, a fire hydrant broke and drained the water tower due to lost pressure.

Because of the hydrant and pressure loss, officials are recommending residents boil their water before using it.

A release from the city stated, “Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes.”

Officials are working to repair the water issues and warn water might be discolored during the process. Any questions about the boil advisory can be addressed by calling 712-365-4646.