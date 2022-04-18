IDA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Battle Creek man has pleaded not guilty to shooting another man.

According to court documents, Derek Mefferd, 43, entered a written plea of not guilty in Iowa District Court on Monday to the charges of attempted murder and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Mefferd was arrested in late March by Ida County Sheriff’s Office after a fight between him and two victims over a woman that resulted in shots fired, court documents stated.

Court documents state that Mefferd fired a 9mm handgun multiple times at one of the victims in the lower leg.