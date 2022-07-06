BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) — Emergency responders are on the scene of an explosion at a rural structure in Battle Creek.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments are on the scene of a farmhouse explosion on the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue on Wednesday. They were called to the house around 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and three people were reportedly injured, according to the county sheriff. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Two of the injured parties were initially taken to the Ida Grove hospital and then flown to Lincoln, Nebraska. The third injured person was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

As of 12:40 p.m., the fire is under control, and officials are going to continue to monitor the scene. The state fire marshal’s office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.