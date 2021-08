SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is allowing acts to perform earlier on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post, the Hard Rock is trying to avoid severe weather by moving their showtimes up. Times for the show are listed below.

Doors open at 5:45p

DAD: 5:50pm – 6:20pm

Prof: 6:45pm – 7:30pm

Nelly: 7:45pm