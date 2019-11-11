Barrel race benefits local MS patient

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Annette Van Buren has a passion for photographing horses and rarely misses an opportunity to capture images at Ponca, Nebraska’s Arrow B Arena. On Sunday, it was the riders who were capturing Van Buren’s heart.

On Sunday, a barrel race benefit was held in honor of Van Buren’s daughter, Brittany, who is battling a severe form of MS. Brittany was diagnosed in March of this year and the disease and medical expenses are beginning to take their toll.

Hoping to help the family barrel through, proceeds from Sunday’s races, silent auction, and concession stands will all go to Brittany.

“She has had to go through a lot of MRI scans. The disease is progressing in her. They do have her on medicine, but they have not worked for her very well and she just has a multitude of medical bills,” explained Van Buren.

Over a hundred people came out to support the Van Buren family on Sunday.