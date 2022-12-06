SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew withdrew his name for interim Woodbury County Supervisor, others stepped up to the plate.

Barbara Sloniker of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has thrown her name in the hat of those willing to take on the position being vacated by Rocky DeWitt.

“I say I have been thinking about it for several years. Given my background in working with the Chamber for the last 25 years, promoting and working with the county even. Something I’ve been interested in maybe a little more tangentially but now having the opportunity and it being the right time in my life,” said Sloniker.

Sloniker has been a part of many organizations like Big Brother Big Sisters of Siouxland and the Airport Board of Trustees along with being behind projects like the Sioux City Expo Center and Regional Trail System.