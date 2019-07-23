Bar Louie is “Pride of Sioux City” winner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

Guests at Sioux City's Morningside branch library will find a unique display when they visit this week. A LEGO collection that allows kids a hands-on learning experience is on display. Library workers say LEGOs connect with many people and across all generations.

"We like to do a lot of hands-on learning during the summer so the LEGOs fit perfectly," said Carol Harder the library's youth services manager. "We've had some programs where the kids can do some STEM activities with the science, technology, engineering, and math and so the Legos really fit into that plus we have a lot of LEGOs books so we can highlight that collection as well," she added.

The Sioux City Public Library has events all summer for many different age groups. On Tuesday, kids can practice reading skills by reading to dogs. That event is scheduled at the downtown location.