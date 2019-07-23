Bar Louie is “Pride of Sioux City” winner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
A recent addition to downtown Sioux City is being recognized. Bar Louie receiving the Pride of Sioux City: Beautification Award. The award is handed out by the Sioux City Economic Development Department.
The award recognizes businesses that help enhance the appearance of the community and promotes a sense of pride.
Bar Louie opened in Sioux City in October of 2018. The bar and restaurant are known for handcrafted martinis and craft beers and now has over 134 restaurants nation-wide.