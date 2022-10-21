ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted bank robbery in Onawa Friday morning.

At 10:51 a.m. the West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery.

“We will remove the lockdown upon an all clear from the Monona County Sheriff’s Department,” the district wrote.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Department told KCAU 9 news just before 11:40 a.m. that the lockdown at the school had been lifted. The district announced that the school was back on its normal schedule after being given the all-clear by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will continue to update as we learn more.