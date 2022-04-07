SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A young fan had a negative experience at his first Sioux City Bandits game, so the community came together to surprise the boy at school.

Braylon Littlegeorge attended the game on April 2. After hearing he was deprived of a football, the team reached out to Liberty Elementary to surprise Braylon during class. Bandits offensive lineman Daniel Small said the team loves connecting with the community, especially young fans.

“Really just wanted to make things right, especially finding out that was his first game, really was able to smooth that over and get him those tickets for the rest of the games,” Small said. “He felt important. He’s just as important as I am, as a player, as a fan.”

Braylon received season tickets as well as an autographed football and a hat. The entire class was also given autographed pocket schedules and ticket vouchers for future games.