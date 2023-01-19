SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Power pop band Badfinger, which was featured on AMC’s Breaking Bad, will be coming to Hard Rock Casino.

The band is set to perform inside Anthem on April 22.

Badfinger was signed by The Beatles when the band got into the record label. Beatles singer and songwriter Paul McCartney was responsible for writing the band’s breakthrough single “Come and Get It.” Since then the band has had two number-one hits “Without you” and “Baby Blue”, the latter of which was featured in the finale of Breaking Bad and shot to number one after the episode’s release.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on January 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Rock Shop. All Anthem events are for guests 21 and up.