Bancroft woman has “freak accident” in Stanton County, SUV rolls backwards into creek

STANTON, Nebraska (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a freak accident that occurred Wednesday night about five miles east of Norfolk.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office was called to Highway 275 just five miles east of Norfolk around 7:50 p.m. in regards to a freak accident involving one vehicle.

Kammie Andrade, 30, of Bancroft, was driving her SUV eastbound when her vehicle suddenly stopped along the highway due to mechanical issues.

When the SUV stopped, Andrade exited her SUV and it suddenly began rolling backward and eventually traveled down a steep ditch about 30-yards before coming to a stop in a small creek.

Andrade attempted to stop her vehicle, which contained her seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old.

Andrade and her children were transported to FRHS by ambulance for treatment.

Stanton Fire and Stanton County Emergency Management responded to the scene of the freak accident.

It is still unclear why Andrade’s SUV rolled backward into the ditch.