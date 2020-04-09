Closings
Bancroft woman arrested for counterfeit bills, marijuana

by: KCAU Staff

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) – A Bancroft woman was arrested for possession of counterfeit bills and marijuana Tuesday.

Rachael Emeterio, 37, of Bancroft, was charged with a drug violation and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office had contact with the woman on Highway 15, just south of Pilger around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Emeterio was found to be in possession of five counterfeit $100 bills. According to police, the bills appeared to look authentic to the naked eye. 

Counterfeit $100 bills recovered from Emeterio. Courtesy, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Police said Emeterio was also found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

Emeterio and will make her initial court appearance next month.

