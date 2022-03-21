BANCROFT, Neb. (KCAU) – Over the weekend, volunteers served the Bancroft community in more ways than one.

Bancroft Fire and Rescue held an annual soup supper fundraiser to show off their new ambulance and Firehall. The newly added purchases were supported by previous fundraisers.

Members of the department shared why the community’s support means so much.

“For us, it just helps to give back to the community a little bit, see them eye to eye, look them in the face, talk, share stories, and just build a better relationship with those who surround us,” said John Sedivy of Bancroft Fire and Rescue.

Money raised over the weekend will be invested in order to afford another ambulance.