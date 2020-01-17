Closings
Bambooze Bar will close temporarily to move building from riverfront erosion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Those floodwaters caused problems for many Siouxland businesses, now one riverfront group is making plans for future flooding.

Bambooze Bar, along the Big Sioux River, plans to close temporarily so the Missouri River Boat Club can raise and move its building.

The property currently is in danger because of riverbank erosion.

Boat Club workers told KCAU 9 that this is not the end of an era, just a pause as they prepare for possible future flooding.

The Missouri River Boat Club has planned a public meeting on Saturday at Doxx Warehouse Bar at 2 p.m.

