Ballots recounted, election audit conducted at Woodbury County Courthouse

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since 2018, after an election, a random district from every county is randomly selected to be audited to ensure the accuracy of the count.

Representatives from both political parties and Auditor Pat Gill came together at the Woodbury County Courthouse to recount over 400 ballots from the township of Sloan.

These audits serve to increase faith in the election process.

“Ensure that it’s transparent, make sure the observers are here from the parties. They make sure that everything, they are able to watch the whole audit unfold before them and make sure it’s up to snuff,” said Pat Gill.

The audit lasted around an hour and the results were the same as election night.

