Ballots for LLC School District bond issue due Tuesday

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) — Folks in the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School District are again being asked to weigh in on millions of dollars of improvements for their school.

Ballots for the bond issue must be returned by Tuesday. It marks the second time voters have been asked to decide on an $18.5 million bond.

If the bond passes, the district will replace the 100-year-old high school and make upgrades to the current elementary school.

Previously, a $23 million bond issue failed by just 50 votes last fall.

