Bald Eagle Days set to take place this weekend at Lewis and Clark Visitor Center

CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) – View bald eagles perching in nearby trees, participate in hands-on activities, and watch programs with live raptors presented by the SOAR Raptors of Dedham, Iowa at this years Bald Eagle Days.

Bald Eagle Days will start Friday, January 24, and last through Sunday, January 26, at the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center near Gavins Point Dam.

There will be special diplays, handouts, and activities for kids.

SOAR program times for the SOAR Raptors of Dedham, Iowa are:

Friday: 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., & 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., & 3:00 p.m.

Programs are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Seating is not guarenteed and reservations are not accepted.

Attendees are asked to arrive 45 minutes to an hour early as the programs fill up fast.

Lewis and Clark Visitor Center is located at 55245 Hwy 121, Crofton, NE.

For more information call: 402-667-2546