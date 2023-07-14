SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A historic downtown building in Sioux City is now open to the public.

A ribbon cutting was held for the grand opening of the Badgerow Flats. The overall development of the project cost $25 million, while the construction contract with Klinger was around $16 million, making the total cost for the project roughly $41 million.

Neeraj Agarwal, one of the managers and main owners of the Badgerow Building said it took 14 months to complete renovation on the 120,00 square-foot building.

The building was renovated with modern features while keeping its art deco features. It has new apartments and includes a SkyView Lounge on the 12th floor.

“As a developer when it’s the most enjoyable parts of development when it’s done, when people are actually utilizing the space and enjoying it. And a building like this is just amazing from the outside, a lot of great bones on the inside to see it actually fully revitalized and now being used by the community is really the day we were hoping it would be,” said Agarwal.

Out of the 70 apartments in the building, 62 of them have already been leased out. Agarwal said that the other rooms should be filled up by the end of July. He adds that there are possible future plans with the City of Sioux City.