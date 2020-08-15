Badgerow Building’s fate to be decided Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The fate of a historic Sioux City building could be finalized in the coming days.
The city is planning to take a vote on Monday whether or not to sell the more than 100-year-old building for $1 million dollars to an Omaha developer to turn the building into apartments, office space and a restaurant.
The developer chosen out of Omaha estimated the project will cost roughly $23 million dollars and construction to be completed by October 2022.
