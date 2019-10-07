Badgerow Building will soon see new business opportunities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-A historic building in downtown Sioux City will soon be revamped after sitting vacant for several years. The city of Sioux City will be purchasing the foreclosed Badgerow Building after passing at the Monday night city council meeting.

“I lived here, you know, growing up and stuff, but I have to use Google Maps to figure out where I’m going,” said Billy Meskel, a Sioux City native.

Meskel is visiting his hometown after being away for many years, and he was glad to see the Badgerow Building is now sitting empty.

He applauded the city for wanting to bring the 1933 building back to life.

“It’s a tremendous building, great historic property, and prominent part of the skyline in downtown Sioux City. And we think it’s a great opportunity for redevelopment,” said Marty Dougherty, the Sioux City economic development director.

The city is going to acquire the foreclosed 12 story building from the bank and find a developer to help revamp the empty space.

“Most likely we will have some commercial, some residential in the upper floors. A lot of these historic buildings lately have been restored in that manner,” said Dougherty.

The city says the 100,000 square foot building could be put to use for a variety of different business Opportunites to help spur economic growth in the community.

“There’s kind of an opportunity in downtowns that have historic buildings to see populations move in and kind of grow your downtown, bring more life and activities into downtown as more people are living there,” said Dougherty.

Meskel says he can already see that growth and development happening in his former home town and is excited to see even more changes the next time he visits downtown Sioux City.

“Its definitely changed and grown I mean I lived here growing up but I need to use Google Maps to figure out where I’m going,” said Meskel.

Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty says a hand full of developers have already shown a strong interest in the building so the city is optimistic about finding a business partner for this new project.