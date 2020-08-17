Badgerow Building sold to Omaha developer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The historic Badgerow Building will be getting an upgrade.

The decision was announced at Monday’s Sioux City City Council meeting to sell the building to Clarity Development Company out of Omaha.

The building will be home to 71 apartments, a restaurant and cocktail lounge, with a health club on the top floor.

