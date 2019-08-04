Bad Fast Hobbies hosts open house for Siouxland community

Dozens of people were able to visit a new business and test out some cool race cars at a Sioux City store today.

Bad Fast Hobbies served hot dogs, drinks, and race track fun at their open house.

Folks were able to bring in their remote cars and test them out on “try me” tracks.

Kirk Wiggs, the owner of Bad Fast Hobbies, said the new store gives folks an opportunity to put their cars to the test.

“So at one thirty today, we’ll have a race on our indoor track on an off road carpet track. The guys will bring their cars in that they purchased from me and get them set up and ready and they’ll race against each other,” said Wiggs.

The store will host races every weekend in the afternoon and welcomes race cars to try out the new indoor tracks.