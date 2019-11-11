Bacon Creek Channel to undergo tracer dye test on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Old Floyd/Bacon Creek Channel will be undergoing a tracer dye test administered by Sioux City’s Underground Utilities Department.

According to the release, the testing will take place on Wednesday, weather permitting from Leech Avenue to Bluff Road. Officials said the test is being run to help the department in identifying possible sources of ground and surface water that might be entering a sanitary sewer line.

Officials also stated the dye will not harm the environment as it is biodegradable and it has been approved by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The dye may be visible, in fluorescent green color, in the channel and possibly in the Missouri River. It will not affect drinking water, according to the release.

The release also said the test will help determine if the sanitary sewer line has suffered any damage from flooding or high ground water.