Back-to-school vaccinations important despite immunization decline

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-With the new school year underway, parents are checking off their back to school to-do lists.

One top priority keeping your child COVID-19 free, but also making sure your student’s immunizations are up to date for their first day back. Recent stats show regular immunizations are down across the country.

“So I saw children come in with chickenpox and measles,” said Karissa Stetson who is also a nurse at a Siouxland hospital.

Stetson knows first hand how these types of diseases can be prevented with proper vaccinations.

“I and my husband have both decided that this would be good for our kids. I know other families don’t, but we’ve decided as a family we will vaccinate all of our kids,” said Stetson.

“It’s probably as important as ever to stay vaccinated,” said Matt Humpal, M.D., a family physician at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Humpal is encouraging families to make time for their children’s yearly check-ups before the first day of school.

“You know staying up to date with your MMR, measles, mump, rubella, tetanus vaccine really important,” said Humpal.

In Woodbury County, immunization rates for kids are down by 21% compared to 2019

this, according to Siouxland District Health Department. Its a trend health care health is seeing around the U.S.

As Humpal said, families have been concerned to bring their children into clinics.

“Everyone is wearing masks for the most part. We are social distancing when people are waiting for lab work, they sit farther apart, we have them sitting farther apart in waiting rooms,” said Humpal.

However, as the fall season rolls in, health care professionals are urging families to have a plan for how they’re battling flu season.

“If you are concerned about coronavirus, you should be concerned about influenza and get vaccinated,” said Humpal.

Parents, you can’t forget about your own health. Humpal said adults should make sure they are up to date on their vaccines and making time for yearly check-ups and, of course, getting that flu shot this fall.

