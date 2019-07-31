‘Back to school’ shopping hits parents’ pockets

Parents say back to school shopping not only is expensive its a huge hassle.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – As summer nears an end for many Siouxland children, parents have begun reaching into their wallets for back to school shopping.

Parents say back to school shopping not only is expensive its a huge hassle. KCAU 9 decided to brave the aisles of Target and buy everything a 7th grader needs in South Sioux City.

“I’m sure its hundreds of dollars even though my husband doesn’t want to hear that,” said Bos, a parent.

This year Autumn Bos has a preschooler and 3rd grader to shop for. With multiple kids, the dollars add up quickly.

“Its chaos, and spending a lot of time at Target and running a lot of errands to get the last minute things especially since I’m a teacher as well,” said Bos.

KCAU 9’s shopping list included 19 items.

A 2-inch three-ring binder Two 1-inch three-ring binder Three sets of tab dividers Three packages of loose leaf paper A notebook with a folder A pencil bag A pair earbuds A box of 12 colord pencils Two 24-packs of pencils A large pencil eraser A package of pens Three boxes of tissues One container of disenfectant wipes Backpack to hold it all



Choosing the most inexpensive items and without tax, the items added up to $70. That’s why South Sioux City Community Schools says it tries to provide as many supplies to families as possible.

“We want to really make sure that every student is able to come the first day and at least have a backpack full of supplies. And we are kind of leveling the playing field so to speak in giving them a boost or a head start,” said Lance Swanson, the communications director at South Sioux Community Schools.

Thanks to donations from local businesses and a $ 4,000 dollar Walmart grant this year, the school district will provide 1,400 backpacks with most supplies included.

“We’re excited to do this again for our community and this is a great community and school district,” said Tom Luxford, the assistant principal at South Sioux High School.

Luxford says teachers try and offer several options when it comes to supplies. Making “back to school” as affordable as possible is a focus.

“You have to. It gets so expensive that you have to find the bargains and look for deals,” said Benji Cotter, a local teacher.

“They understand that these things cost money, and if there is a way to substitute or get by, they really do take that into consideration,” said Swanson.

For kids in South Sioux City, school starts in 15 days!