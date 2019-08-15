Back-to-school bus safety reminders for drivers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – School buses are about to be back on the road around Siouxland, which means drivers need to be on the look out for kids getting on and off the bus.

All buses have stop arms that most drivers are familiar with, but some also have warning lights to let drivers know a bus is about to stop.

If you miss the warning sign, the most important rule to remember is to always stop whenever a bus stops.

“Drivers do have stop arm violations on the buses if a vehicle does pass a bus when the cross arm is out. They will write down the information, we have cameras on the buses that will get the vehicle license plate and turn them in,” Sioux City Schools Fleet Supervisor Jeff Brown said.

School bus drivers also under go safety training meetings before each school year starts to help make sure kids get to and from school safely.