Back on course: Siouxlanders hit the links for good cause

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After having to cancel their only fundraiser due to COVID-19 last year, SafePlace is back on the course.

Around 70 golfers were at the Sioux City Country Club for a tournament benefiting SafePlace, formerly the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.

SafePlace relies on this one fundraiser to help clients with things that grants, like transportation, off-site housing and other non-typical services.

“Get funding from grants and United Way and places like that, but we still have a shortfall without community support, it’s really the community dollars, the private dollars that help us provide that extra hand up for folks,” said Robin McGinty.

The tournament typically raises $40,000 for the organization.

