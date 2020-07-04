“Back in Black” event taking place at Grandview Park July 4

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Outreach Initiative is hosting “Back in Black” at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grandview Park.

The event will focus on the Black community and its history.

There will be free food and activities for the whole family, including a showing of the movie “The Hate You Give” at dusk. Organizers said that education is the goal of the afternoon.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions and people who want to find a way to have their concerns addressed, and so, we thought putting on an event that talks about the topics that we’ve been hearing while also providing an open communication for them would be a really great way,” said Jasmine Preston with Siouxland Outreach Initiative.

The Siouxland Outreach Initiative is also fundraising during the event to help the Sioux City Police Department purchase body cameras which should help with police accountability and transparency.

