Baby Shark Live! coming to Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Pinkfong and Round Room Live announced Baby Shark Live!, will make a stop in Sioux City this summer.



According to a release, the show will be at the Tyson on June 13 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets starting at $27.50 go on sale on April 23 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available online at the Tyson Events Center website, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

The inaugural tour of Baby Shark Live! launched in the Fall of 2019 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral song Baby Shark. The Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single.



The Baby SharkDance video has over 8.1 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is now airing Baby Shark’s Big Show!, a preschool television series starring Pinkfong Baby Shark.