SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nickelodeon, The Pinkfong Company and VStar Entertainment Group present Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!

Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour follows Baby and his fishy friends on an undersea adventure filled with fun and “finship” to save the Party Puddle Theatre.

Tickets for the show are on sale Friday, October 6, and can be purchased here. The show will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Orpheum Theatre.

“Get ready to dive into pure family fun as we make a splash across North America with the spectacular launch of Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour!,” said Wendy Edwards, Managing Director & Executive Producer of VStar Entertainment Group.