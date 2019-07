SOLAN, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland community is losing a restaurant that’s been around for decades and draws people from all over the world.

B & R’s Pizza Post in Sloan, Iowa is closing its doors for good on July 30. The current owners have operated the restaurant for over 17 years. The community knows it as just one link in a chain of gathering places that have occupied that building for about 50 years.

Closing the Pizza Post was not an easy decision for the owner.