B-29 Superfortress flying into Sioux City air museum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A major aviation attraction is coming to Sioux City in August.

A B-29 Superfortress FIFI will be visiting the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation August 5 – 11.

This B-29 aircraft was acquired in the 1970s when it was being used as a missile target. The plane was rescued and restored. The FIFI returned to the sky in 2010 and has since traveled coast to coast attracting large crowds at every tour stop.

There will be tours and rides offered on the B-29. Those tours start on Wednesday, August 7. You can look at tickets, here.

The historic tour wraps up August 10 with a Big Band Dance. That will be at the museum. It features live music from the days when B-29 was on missions.

Pam Mickelson, from the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.