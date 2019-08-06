B-29 Bomber rides available at Sioux Gateway Airport

Siouxlanders have the chance to experience flying in a World War II era plane this week.

A B-29 flying fortress is at the Sioux Gateway Airport. Each day people can take a flight on board the bomber called ‘Fifi’ or simply take a tour and learn about its history.

Organizers say it’s a massive piece of World War II machinery to see up close.

“We wanna fly the airplane because we know if an airplane sits in a museum one-tenth and one percent of the people will actually come to a museum to see it, so we go out and fly ‘FiFi’ three to five times a week, giving rides, selling rides and actually demonstrating the airplane,” Aircraft Commander Mark Novak said.

The B-29 will be at the airport through Sunday. You can find a link to book rides at http://www.airpowersquadron.org/siouxcity-iowa. The cost ranges anywhere from $570 to nearly $1,600.