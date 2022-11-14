Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials confirm that the Texas mid-air plane fatal crash involved the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber that visited Sioux City in July.

On Saturday, the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra were caught on camera colliding in mid-air in Texas on Saturday during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow claiming the lives of 6 people who were identified by the Commemorative Air Force.

The show organizers, the Commemorative Air Force, identified the victims as Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.

The crash is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and a preliminary report is expected to be released in four to six weeks.

Larry Finley, the executive director of the Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation in Sioux City, told KCAU 9 that he believes that as a result of the crash, he believes that there now may only be two functioning B-17s able to fly.

The B-17 bomber touched down at the Sioux Gateway Airport on July 19 and spent time in Siouxland providing veterans flights with the Texas Raiders Commemorative Airforce as part of the “Training for America’s Future: 80 Years at Sioux City Field” anniversary event.

The B-17 was an immense four-engine bomber that was used in raids against Germany in World War II, and the Kingcobra was used by Soviet forces. Some B-17s currently remain intact and mostly featured at museums and air shows.