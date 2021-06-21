‘Awfully humbling’: Rotary Club recognizes Siouxlanders with Key Way Awards

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two Siouxlanders were recognized for their contributions to the local community Monday.

The Sioux City Rotary Club held its annual award meeting, presenting the club’s Key Way Award to outstanding individuals from the community.

This year’s winners were Dave Ferris of Sneaky’s Chicken and Hope Street Sober Living Home, along with Deacon Dennis Brockhaus of the Sioux City Diocese.

Ferris said he was moved by the honor.

“It’s awfully humbling. As I look out amongst the crowd, I think of how many more are far more deserving than us but we’ve been in business for 42 years and sometimes it, I don’t know. It moved me, I was not expecting it at all,” said Ferris.

Sneaky’s and Ferris will be holding a fundraiser on Sunday, June 27 at Country Celebrations for the Hope Street non-profit.