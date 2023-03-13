SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The famous magician with a signature new style is headed to Sioux City later in the fall.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced they will host the “Magician of the Year” winner Reza and his “Edge of Illusion” act inside Anthem on Friday, September 22. He will have a show at 6 p.m. and another to follow at 9 p.m.

Reza performs large-scale illusions, recreates Houdini’s most famous stunt, and infuses art production into his shows. Reza has performed in more than 31 countries and made TV appearances.

Tickets already went on sale on the Hard Rock’s website. This event is only for audiences 21 years and older.