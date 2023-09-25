SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With fall sports in full swing, how do you keep your body healthy for the game? Whether it be football, volleyball, or any other fall sport, keeping yourself in tip-top shape is what most athletes goal and a part of that is preventing injuries.

KCAU 9 spoke with Doctor Valorie Tallerico, a foot and ankle surgeon with UnityPoint Health, about what you can do to keep an eye on any injury you may get.

“Take a foot and ankle injury seriously because it’s not always what it seems, something that feels minor can actually more severe,” said Tallerico, “So, we may think that we sprained our ankle but in reality, there could be a hidden fracture or other pathology and sometimes things that go untreated become a chronic ankle issue.”

Tallerico also added that if you are injured then you should rest and if the pain persists then medical attention may be necessary.