Avila sentenced after taking plea deal for involuntary manslaughter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has taken a plea deal and then sentenced in the case of a deadly June 2018 assault in downtown Sioux City.

Ray Avila, 25, of Sioux City, appeared in Woodbury County District Court Monday where he pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and flight to avoid prosecution.

He was sentenced to no more than five years in prison on both charges, which will run concurrently. Each charge also carries a fine of $750 for each charge.

Avila will also pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Peter Johnson.

Sioux City police say Avila became involved in an altercation on July 29, 2018, between Juan Espinoza and Peter Johnson on 4th Street in Sioux City. Police say Johnson suffered a skull fracture when Avila knocked him to the pavement. Johnson later died.

Following the assault, police say Avila fled to Mexico and was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico on May 20th.

