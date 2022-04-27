LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The seventh case in Nebraska of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in a farm in Knox County.

The case was among a flock of more than 2.1 million laying hens and confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), according to a release.

Birds on the farm will be “humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner” with the farm being quarantined. A control zone of 6.2 miles is also established around the farm. Any poultry producers in that control zone should be aware of the signs of HPAI and let the NDA of any sick or dying birds.

In addition, the order that prohibits birds from being at events has been extended through May 15. Events include fairs, swap meets, live bird auctions, and expositions. The order, issued on March 26, had been set to expire on April 30. Officials will reevaluate the order when it is closer to expiring.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to people getting HPAI infections from birds is low. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Bird owners are asked to prevent contact between their birds and wildlife. They are also asked to practice biosecurity measures to limit the spread, including some information below.

Know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases like HPAI. Be on the lookout for unusual signs of behavior, severe illness and/or sudden deaths.

Restrict access to your property and poultry.

Keep it clean. Wear clean clothes, scrub boots/shoes with disinfectant and wash hands thoroughly before and after contact with your flock.

If you, your employees or family have been on other farms, or other places where there is livestock and/or poultry, clean and disinfect your vehicle tires and equipment before returning home.

Don’t share equipment, tools, or other supplies with other livestock or poultry owners.

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, making sure wild birds cannot access domestic poultry’s feed and water sources.

Report sick birds immediately to: NDA at 402-471-2351; the USDA at 866-536-7593; or your veterinarian. Early detection is important to prevent the spread of disease.

If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flock, they should report it to NDA immediately at (402) 471-2351. More information for producers can be found at https://nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html or http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.