Avera Medical Group Lakes Family Practice, Avera Medical Group Storm Lake Medical Center to merge

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting July 1, Avera Medical Group Lakes Family Practice and Avera Medical Group Spirit Lake Medical Center will join to officially form one combined clinic known as Lakes Regional Family Medicine.

The clinics have been taking steps towards merging for the past two years since the construction of the medical office building began. As the building nears completion in the next few months, officials said it is part of a bigger strategy for care in the Iowa Great Lakes area.

The billing and medical records staff from both clinics began working together out of one office space, which has also contained the hospital’s billing and medical records staff. This move has helped decrease work redundancy, improve efficiencies, and create a unified team between the clinic and hospital.

In addition, the clinics started sharing a number of services such as:

Clinic nurse manager position,

business officer manager position,

Other business office functions.

Physicians have also been sharing call and developing consistent processes and staffing arrangements.

According to Dr. Andrew Mueting, the merge speaks to the collaborative care that has been occurring and will continue to evolve with the merge.

“Healthcare is always changing, and working collaboratively is a must. We want to maximize resources and collaboration is one of the biggest benefits of the merger,” Dr. Mueting said.

Dr. Mueting also said the merger will benefit patient care as well.

“All of us as family medicine providers work really well together. WE are there for each other and each other’s patients when needed. We review treatment plans with each other so our patients are getting the benefit of multiple perspectives,” Dr. Mueting added.

Dr. Mueting also indicated that the new medical office buildings and merging of the two clinics will help with the recruitment and retention of physicians.

“Recruiting physicians to rural settings, especially physicians who also want to do the OB, is a challenge. We have seen many communities lose their OB service as a result. By merging the clinics, we have more physicians to lessen the burden of being on-call which is a big plus in recruitment. In addition, the new medical office building allows us to evolve into new models of care and will create efficiencies for both patients and physicians,” Dr. Mueting said.

This summer, the clinic will begin to phase in the new Lakes Regional Family Medicine name on all pieces of communication.

In early fall of this year, they will move into and practice out of the new medical building together.