SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– According to August’s Consumer Price Index report, the rate hike for auto insurance is the biggest in 45 years and industry leaders say there isn’t a quick fix.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I have not in my career as an agent, I have not seen increases that have been this substantial from year to year,” said Josh Nichols, with The Hoffman Agency.

According to the First Street Foundation, states like Florida, Louisiana, and California are expected to experience the biggest premium increase compared to other states. But that’s not keeping customers of Josh Nichols, an agent with Hoffmann Group, from wondering if they’re about to be hit with similar insurance bills.

“We’ve seen a number of our customers call to remarket their insurance, to quote different carriers. Every company has a little bit of a different rate change, all of them are going up. you can see that 15%, 20%, 25% range,” said Nichols.

Fortunately, Siouxland customers don’t experience many forest fires or hurricanes, but in states where extreme weather is a factor insurance companies have paid out more claims than ever in the past year.

“Increasing cost of construction, increasing building values, the overall storm potential seems to be more volatile,” said Nichols.

People across the U.S. are already struggling to pay for other amenities and higher home and auto insurance rates are expected to make it worse.

“It’s tough as a consumer right now as we know the price at the, and when we go and get groceries and the necessities that we need to purchase on a daily basis. Those are all increasing. There really isn’t a quick end in sight, unfortunately, this is gonna be something that’s gonna take some time. some analysts will say 12 months, 18 months, even 24 months,” said Nichols.

While time will tell when home and auto prices stabilize Nichols said, he believes these prices will become the new normal for consumers.