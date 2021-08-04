Authorities undergo four-day K-9 training course in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police dogs are professionals in their own right but like anyone, they need practice to stay at the top of their game.

Just like the K-9s, the handlers need training, too.

Agencies from around Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin converged on the Sioux City Police Training Center for a four-day K-9 training course.

The training was conducted by a Florida-based nonprofit, K-9’s United. The training was provided for free to the officers thanks to local donations.

“When you start implementing different things, in the beginning its really difficult and frustrating, and then you start seeing the progression in the dogs and then you start seeing the progression in the handlers. The progression in the dog is what builds up that confidence in the handler to go out and have faith in his dog,” Sgt. Jake Noltze, of the Sioux City Police Department, said.

The workshop covered several skills, including tracking, building searches, and odor and narcotics detection.