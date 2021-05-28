Authorities seeking public’s help to find missing Iowa child

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are seeking help from the public in searching for an Iowa child missing from Poweshiek County.

According to a release, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DCI’s Missing Person Clearinghouse are asking for the public’s assistance in finding missing and endangered Xavior Harrelson.

Xavior, 10, of Montezuma, Iowa was last seen on Thursday wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He is described as weighing 100 pounds and being 4-feet and 8-inches tall. He has brown hair and blue eyes

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Xavior is asked to call the DCI at 1-800-346-5507.

If you recognize Xavior, authorities ask that you don’t take any action yourself, but to gather as much information as possible.