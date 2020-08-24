Authorities seeking information on hit-and-run near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a hit-and-run that happened Sunday morning.

Around 5:12 a.m. on August 23, there was a report of a hit-and-run that occurred two miles northwest of Sioux Center on 380th Street.

According to officials, Ronaldo Tomas, 27, of Rock Valley, Iowa, was driving east on 380th Street. A truck, with unknown descriptive features, was traveling west on 380th Street and crossed the center line and sideswiped Tomas. The truck didn’t stop after sideswiping Tomas and couldn’t be found afterward.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The vehicle Tomas was driving sustained about $4,000 in damages. The truck involved in the crash is thought to likely have damages in the front driver’s side area.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is being asked to contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-2280.