Authorities seeking information about burglary of Sioux County storage units

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in an investigation into the burglary and theft of storage units.

The sheriff’s office started the investigation Monday after taking reports of burglary and theft at K-64 Rentals about a mile south of Orange City on Jackson Avenue.

Authorites found that padlocks to storage units had been cut and that property was stolen.

The sheriff’s office believes the crimes happened sometime in a two-week period before November 9.

Anyone with information about the crime or who has seen anything suspicious is asked to call the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-2280.