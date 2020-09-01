Authorities seek information on cornfield vandalism in Sioux County

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on vandalism done to a cornfield near Orange City.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of vandalism in a cornfield on Indian Avenue Monday around 11:58 a.m.

Officials said when they investigated, they found that someone entered the cornfield in a vehicle through a field driveway, drove approximately 300 feet into the field, turned around, and retraced their path to exit the field. The vehicle then drove southbound on Indian Avenue after exiting the field.

Courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

The estimated damage to the crops is $250.

Anyone with information about this vandalism is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.