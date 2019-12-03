Authorities seek info after gun fired from pickup near Ireton

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are asking for help from the public after a gun was fired from a pickup near Ireton, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were called to a farm five miles southwest of Ireton on 500th Street Monday at 5:16 p.m.

As part of their investigation, they said that a dark-colored pickup stopped on the roadway and fired three rounds. The pickup then left the area.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the pickup or the incident is asked to contact the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-2280. Anyone that wishes to remain anonymous can submit a tip through the Text-a-Tip program.