STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for a man wanted on a felony arrest warrant.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that they are looking for Brad Tuttle, 54, of Norfolk. Tuttle is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for burglary and theft charges.

The release states Tuttle is wanted after authorities investigated a break-in and theft at the Rock Company just west of Stanton last month.

Tuttle is a convicted felon and recently completed a felony theft prison sentence out of Stanton County.

Tuttle is a white male who is about 6-feet, 1-inch and weighing 200 pounds. He may have a longer gray beard and is believed to be in the Norfolk area.

Anyone who may know Tuttle’s location is asked to call the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office at 402-439-2212.