SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities are requesting people to be on the look out for a work release escapee.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections, Davonte Derrick Moore, 27, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility on Friday. He was convicted of second-degree robbery in Woodbury County.

Moore is described as a black male, height 5’6″, and weighs 240 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on June 6.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact their local police.